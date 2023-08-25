Hillsborough County school district announces new program focused on preventing homelessness

The Hillsborough County school district announced a new program Friday that is aimed at helping students whose families are facing homelessness avoid ending up on the streets.

The program, called Pathways to Hope, launched in March, allowing the district and its partners in the community to hit the ground running when the school year started earlier this month.

Dr. Myrna Hogue, Supervisor of Hillsborough Schools Social Work Services, said Pathways to Hope focuses on prevention.

"It's really about trying to get to those families when they're struggling, when they're not quite self-sufficient economically and getting services in place so that they can be self-sufficient before they end up in a homeless situation," Hogue told FOX 13. "This is really about prevention so that kids can be successful in school, they have a place to live, and they have all the resources that they need."

There are more than 4,000 homeless students in Hillsborough schools. The district identified 10 schools with the highest population of children facing homelessness, up to 16 percent in some cases. Those campuses will now have a family resource specialist on hand to help parents connect with other programs, agencies and advocates in the community.

The goal is to assist with establishing financial self-sufficiency and maintaining stable housing, so students can focus on learning.

"It's important to identify these families early because lack of housing is going to impact a student in school, not sleeping, not eating. You can't pay attention in school if you don't have a safe environment at home," Hogue said, adding parents are sometimes worried about seeking help. "It's very important to create that relationship and rapport with the community so that they know school is a safe place, that they can come for help. This isn't a place where we're going to take your children. This isn't something that's reported to the Department of Children and Families and, even if it was, DCF is there to help too. They have services. So homelessness does not equal losing our children."

Organizations including Metropolitan Ministries and the Children's Board of Hillsborough County are partnering with the district for Pathways to Hope.

"One of the reasons why we put [family resource specialists] in the school is because we want that to be a safer place, a place where they're familiar with showing up every day and to have that added support on top of the social worker," said Dr. Dorcas Smith with Metropolitan Ministries.

According to the district, Pathways to Hope will serve families who are experiencing economic instability and/or housing insecurity with children at the following Hillsborough County Public Schools: Lewis Elementary School, Robinson Elementary School, Forest Hills Elementary School, Oak Park Elementary School, Mango Elementary School, Pinecrest Elementary School, Dover Elementary School, Greco Middle School, Jennings Middle School and Turkey Creek Middle School.

