Hillsborough County School District holding school bus driver hiring fair
article
TAMPA, Fla. - Like many other school districts around the country, Hillsborough County is facing staffing shortages – bus drivers especially.
Because of this, the county is trying to fill 150 vacancies through two job fairs. Both are held at 2920 North 40th Street in Tampa.
- Wednesday, May 18, 2022: 10am-2pm, 2920 N. 40th Street, Tampa
- Saturday, May 21, 2022: 8am-12pm, 9455 Harney Road, Thonotosassa
The school district is searching for bus drivers, mechanics, and bus attendants for the upcoming school year. The district recently increased wages for bus drivers from $14.57 to $16.04 to better recruit and retain drivers.
Advertisement
If you miss Wednesday's job fair, there is another chance Saturday.