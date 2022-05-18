Hillsborough County School District holding school bus driver hiring fair

article

Like many other school districts around the country, Hillsborough County is facing staffing shortages – bus drivers especially.

Because of this, the county is trying to fill 150 vacancies through two job fairs. Both are held at 2920 North 40th Street in Tampa.

Wednesday, May 18, 2022: 10am-2pm, 2920 N. 40th Street, Tampa

Saturday, May 21, 2022: 8am-12pm, 9455 Harney Road, Thonotosassa

The school district is searching for bus drivers, mechanics, and bus attendants for the upcoming school year. The district recently increased wages for bus drivers from $14.57 to $16.04 to better recruit and retain drivers.

If you miss Wednesday's job fair, there is another chance Saturday.