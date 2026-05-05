Hillsborough County Schools receives $2M grant to grow Family Community Center resources and tutoring programs

The Brief U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joined Hillsborough County Public Schools leaders to announce federal funding for the district's Family Community Center. The district is receiving $2 million for the student and family support hub. The funding will go towards expanding the center and its services.



One of the student support hubs within Hillsborough County Public Schools is receiving $2 million in federal funding.

The district's Family Community Center is getting funding for upgrades and an expansion of services.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor joined leaders with the school district to announce the funding.

The Family Community Center opened in a portable facility at 5630 N. Lois Ave., serving more than 4,000 students and their families since opening in the Pinecrest West Park neighborhood.

Why you should care:

The center offers students tutoring, college or career advising, access to technology and English-language learning support. It will also offer help to students to make sure they're on track to graduate.

The school district says the center also serves as a hub of resources for families, connecting them to help from community partners like Feeding Tampa Bay.

"Where do you turn if English is your second language and materials being printed in school are primarily in English?" Castor said. "You need just a little extra help. Where do you turn right now if, gosh, you're struggling with high grocery prices, and you're not sure how you can tap some of the resources across our community?"

What's next:

This federal funding will help expand the academic and community resources that the center offers.

The center will also expand beyond its current portable facility to include tutoring rooms, computer labs and flexible learning spaces.