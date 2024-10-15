Hillsborough County Schools to reopen this week after Hurricane Milton

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hillsborough County students, faculty and staff will head back to school this week after being off due to Hurricane Milton.

District staff will go back on Wednesday and students will return on Thursday.

As of Tuesday morning, Hillsborough Public Schools said that 35 schools did not have power, but they have been told by their utility partner that all the schools will be back online within the next 36 hours.

The district also decided to extend the first quarter to Friday, Oct. 25, to give students adequate instructional time to finish the grading period.

READ: NHC monitoring 2 tropical disturbances, Florida impacts 'unlikely'

The Academic Services team is also looking at the calendar to figure out any adjustments needed to make up the required instructional time.

That information will be provided at a later date.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: