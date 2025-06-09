Hillsborough County seeking input on spending $709M in hurricane recovery funds

The Brief Hillsborough County has drafted a plan to spend $709 million in Community Development Block Grant funding. It comes after recent hurricanes caused significant damage countywide. A 30-day public comment period is underway, with meetings scheduled and an online survey available.



Hillsborough County officials are asking for input from residents on how more than $700 million in federal aid should be spent after a string of recent hurricanes.

Community Development Block Grant

By the numbers:

The county says it expects to receive $709,324,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

That money will be used for recovery and mitigation efforts following Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, Helene and Milton, all of which impacted the area within the past two years.

Hillsborough County has been impacted by multiple hurricanes in recent years, leading to more than $700 million in federal grant money.

The county's draft plan shows that at least 70% of the funds will be designated for low-to-moderate income households.

More than half the total funding is earmarked for housing programs, including:

Home repair and replacement

New construction

Infrastructure upgrades (i.e., stormwater system and drainage improvement)

Public comment and education meetings

What you can do:

The county is hosting a series of public comment hearings and education meetings this month to gather input, all of which are scheduled from 6-8 p.m.

Public comment hearings:

June 10: Emanuel P. Johnson Recreation Center, 5855 S. 78th St., Tampa

June 12: Maureen Gauzza Library, 11211 Countryway Blvd., Tampa

June 13: Lennard High School, 2342 E. Shell Point Rd., Ruskin

June 18: Sayde Gibbs Martin Community Center, 302 S. Maryland Ave., Plant City

Education meetings:

June 9: Jan Kaminis Platt Regional Library, 3910 S. Manhattan Ave., Tampa

June 17: Roy Haynes Park Recreation Center, 1902 S. Village Ave., Tampa

June 23: Victor Crist Community Center, 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa

Online survey

Hillsborough County has also launched an online survey, which will remain up through July 7. You can take the survey by clicking here.

The Source: This story was written with information from Hillsborough County Government.

