Tampa prepares for the 2025 hurricane season

The city of Tampa is gearing up for the 2025 hurricane season, which begins on Sunday, June 1.

On Friday, it will host a press conference to outline emergency preparedness efforts, review lessons learned from last year’s storms and share updates on public safety resources available to residents.

Tampa residents are encouraged to make an evacuation plan and create an emergency kit.

For the latest updates, residents are encouraged to text TampaReady to 888-777 or TampaLista to 888-777 for Spanish notifications.

Emergency Kit Supplies

What to pack in hurricane kit:

Keep important documents — such as birth certificates, social security cards, copies of insurance policies, identification and bank account records — in a safe place and/or create password-protected digital copies.

Keep a list of important contacts, such as Emergency Management Offices, county law enforcement, county public safety fire/rescue, local hospitals, local utilities, local media (such as TV and radio stations) and your property insurance agent.

Assemble a disaster supply kit that will help you meet all your basic needs. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) suggests including:

Water — one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days to be used for drinking and for sanitation

Food — at least three days-worth of non-perishable foods

Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert

Flashlight

First aid kit

Extra batteries

Whistle to signal for help

Dust mask to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter in place

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

Wrench or pliers to turn off utilities

Manual can opener for food

Local maps

Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

Prescription medications

Non-prescription medications such as pain relievers, anti-diarrhea medication, antacids or laxatives

Glasses and contact lens solution

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes, diaper rash cream

Pet food and extra water for pets

Cash or traveler’s checks

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Change of clothing appropriate for your climate and sturdy shoes

Household chlorine bleach and medicine dropper to disinfect water

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Feminine supplies and personal hygiene items

Mess kits, paper cups, plates, paper towels and plastic utensils

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children

It’s important to keep your emergency kit updated, so check in annually to replace any expired medications or food and to update the kit with additional items your family may need.

Pet Preparation

If you have pets, it’s important to plan for their needs as well, and you may want to create a separate emergency kit just for them. FEMA offers suggestions for what to place in that kit to ensure your pet’s best chance of getting through the emergency safely.

FEMA also recommends keeping your pet’s microchip information up to date in case they get lost, and creating a buddy system with neighbors or nearby friends and family to help your pet in the case that you aren’t home. Familiarize yourself with pet-friendly hotels and shelters along your evacuation routes in the case that you must leave your home — many emergency shelters cannot take in animals that are not service animals for health and safety reasons.

Home Preparation

Your home is almost certainly going to take a beating during a hurricane, but here are steps you can take to fortify your residence:

Keep drains and gutters free of debris and clutter

Install check valves in your plumbing to prevent backups

If you don’t have hurricane shutters, consider getting them

Review your insurance policies

Car Preparation

If you need to drive away from a hurricane in an evacuation, having important items ready in an separate emergency kit in your car can make leaving much more efficient. Prepare items such as:

Flares

Physical maps

Jumper cables

Extra cans of gas

Warm blanket(s)

Know your zone

Evacuation zones:

If you live in a zone that has been ordered to evacuate, get out. However, that doesn't mean you have to leave the state, or even the county where you live.

Evacuation orders are given for storm surge zones in order to keep residents safe from the risk of storm surge flooding. The flooding typically subsides after the storm passes and residents will be allowed to return to their homes.

