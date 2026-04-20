Hillsborough County registered sexual predator accused of molesting 13-year-old on Easter: HCSO

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The Brief A registered sexual predator, Keith Cole, 46, was arrested after allegedly molesting a 13-year-old during a home visit on Easter, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The teen reported the incident to school staff, who contacted law enforcement, leading to Cole facing a lewd or lascivious molestation charge. Deputies say Cole has a prior 2019 conviction for sexual battery involving a minor.



A registered sexual predator was arrested after he allegedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old during a visit to a home on Easter, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The backstory:

Investigators say the incident occurred on April 14, when Keith Cole, 46, is accused of molesting the victim.

Deputies say the teen later reported the incident to school staff, who called law enforcement.

Cole faces a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation involving a victim between the ages of 12 and 15, according to HCSO.

Dig deeper:

The sheriff’s office confirmed Cole is a registered sexual predator with a prior conviction dating back to March 2019 for sexual battery involving a minor.

What they're saying:

"This predator took advantage of a child’s trust, and that will not be tolerated in our community," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are committed to protecting victims and ensuring those who prey on minors are held accountable."