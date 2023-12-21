'Difficult to comprehend:' Brandon nurse arrested for smuggling fentanyl in IV bags out of hospital: HCSO

article

A Brandon nurse was arrested after authorities said she stole 17 IV bags filled with fentanyl from a Hillsborough County hospital, according to the sheriff's office.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, staff at Florida Brandon Hospital reached out to detectives on December 12 regarding an internal investigation involving ICU Nurse Lisa Williams, 55.

Investigation into Williams revealed that she was stealing 100 mL fentanyl IV bags dating back to October 2. According to HCSO, the investigation also revealed that Williams had been refilling the stolen IV bags with an unknown substance and putting the tampered bags back into circulation.

One of the tampered IV bags was recovered and is in the custody of the FDA for testing.

She was arrested and charged with 17 counts of Trafficking in Fentanyl and 17 counts of Grand Theft of Controlled Substance. She was taken into custody on Thursday without incident.

"I am appalled by the betrayal of trust exhibited by this nurse who stole fentanyl bags from the very institution entrusted with the well-being of our community. These actions not only jeopardize lives but undermine the fundamental principles of healthcare," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "I commend the dedication of our detectives in swiftly arresting this careless criminal and prioritizing the safety of our citizens."

State Attorney Suzy Lopez also commented on the arrest.

"It is difficult to comprehend how someone who is supposed to save lives is instead risking them for personal gain. My office will ensure anyone engaged in trafficking this deadly poison will be held accountable for their actions." said State Attorney Suzy Lopez. "I commend the Sheriff’s Office for its dedication to fighting the war on fentanyl for the safety of our community,"