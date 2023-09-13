Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office recognizes 3 deputies, civilian for heroics in 2 separate incidents

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office recognized three deputies and a civilian Wednesday for their quick thinking and heroics in two separate incidents involving children.

In April, a frantic driver flagged Deputy Dan "Red" Jones down because his wife was in labor in the front seat of their car. It happened on the shoulder of Highway 60 in Plant City.

The deputy’s bodycam captured the entire ordeal, which Jones said lasted about five minutes. Jones can be heard encouraging and comforting the expecting mom the entire time.

"I just go to work and do my thing. And hopefully I do something right and go home," Jones told FOX 13 Wednesday.

Shortly after the delivery, Jones reunited with the baby and her parents. This is the third baby Jones has helped to deliver. But it’s his first godchild: The baby’s parents surprised Jones with the request.

"Really, really cool," Jones said. "I was not expecting it."

Jones was recognized for his actions at Wednesday’s ceremony. Alice North, a civilian, was also recognized at the HCSO ceremony.

In July, Alice saw a four-year-old child wandering around in his diaper in her neighborhood, which includes a nearby pond.

"I called 911 as soon as he crossed the road in front of me," North told FOX 13. "He just started going in the water, and the more I talked to him, the more he seemed to go away from me."

Master Deputy Clarissa Brady and Deputy Aaron Gibson quickly arrived at the scene and immediately jumped into the pond.

Body camera footage shows the deputies climbing through muddy water to try to reach the boy who has autism and is nonverbal.

"Ended up getting to about neck deep and I start realizing, I don’t know how I’m going to get out of here," Gibson said. "But reached for him. He reached for me. I grabbed him."

But thanks to North, Brady, and Gibson, this story has a happy ending.

"I don’t think I’m a hero," Brady said. "I think I just did what was called for me to do that day."