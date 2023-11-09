2 Hillsborough County deputies seriously injured after being struck by car in Brandon
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Two deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were seriously injured after being hit by a car while responding to a call for service Thursday morning.
According to HCSO, two deputies responded to a call in Brandon at around 7:44 a.m. after a woman said her son was in a mental health crisis at their home.
The sheriff's office reported that at some point during the response, the two deputies were hit by a vehicle and sustained serious injuries.
Sheriff Chad Chronister is expected to provide more details when available.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.