Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office hosts 'Cuts 4 Kids' event

Dylan Wade will start the 5th grade in style.

He got some fresh waves at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office' Cuts 4 Kids' event held at the Emmanuel P Johnson community center on Sunday.

"It's awesome. I like it," Dylan said as he looked into the mirror.

His barber, Supreme Nova, traveled from Orlando to volunteer with other local barbers and stylists.

They gave free haircuts, braids, and manicures to the children who attended summer camp at the two community centers in the area.

"You want to give back," Supreme Nova said. "When you have clippers in your hand, it's not something you need to take residual income for all the time, it's cool for the kids and it helps the parents, whether they are financially able to or not. It takes the stress off them and makes sure their kids are ready for back to school."

And boy, do they come ready with ideas.

"I get a lot of requests for mullets, waves, a lot of colors or designs, like lightning bolts," Supreme Nova laughed.

They will feel confident in the classroom with those looks and be set up with supplies, thanks to a local slingshot car business that donated brand-new backpacks filled with everything they need.