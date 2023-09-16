Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office executes 'Operation Safe Street' to combat street racing

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office executed an operation in Brandon Friday night to combat illegal street racing.

According to HCSO, ‘Operation Safe Street’ resulted in four arrests, four spectator citations, eight criminal citations, and 11 traffic stops.

Aerial footage shared from the sheriff's office shows multiple cars doing donuts in what appears to be a parking lot.

Photo courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

"Parents, I am pleading with you to warn your children about the dangers of participating in these events," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "We are sending a strong and unmistakable message: reckless behavior will not be tolerated in our community."