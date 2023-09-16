Driver hospitalized after car crashes into home, pool in Spring Hill

article

A car crashed into a home in Hernando County and landed in its backyard pool Saturday morning, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

HCFR responded to the scene in the 300 block of Keltner Court in Spring Hill Saturday morning to find a vehicle had crashed through a portion of a home and into a pool.

Photo courtesy: Hernando County Fire Rescue

The single occupant of the car was extricated and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Authorities said the Hernando County Building Department has been requested to evaluate the structure.