Man dies from gunshot wounds after road rage incident in Riverview, shooter arrested: HCSO

article

A 34-year-old man died on his way to the hospital after being shot in Riverview, according to officials.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the road rage incident that led to Bryan Proenza's death.

According to deputies, HCSO responded to the corner of Rose Lane and Baytree Drive around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say they found Proenza with multiple gunshot wounds.

The sheriff's office says that detectives immediately found the shooter, who was outside his residence down the street from the incident.

READ: Will a teen curfew curb crime? Tampa leaders, residents weigh in on proposed ordinance

While being taken to the hospital, HCSO says Proenza died. Jorge Ramirez, 20, was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to deputies.

Authorities say there may be more charges for Ramirez in the future.

READ: Ybor City shooting under investigation, 1 in custody

"Our hearts break for this family who lost a loved one in the face of senseless violence," said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release. "At this time, our detectives are meticulously piecing together the moments that led up to this fatal shooting. While this investigation is active, we urge anyone who might have witnessed the incident to please come forward."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact HCSO at 813-247-8200.

This investigation is ongoing, according to HCSO.