Ybor City shooting under investigation, 1 in custody

One person is in custody after police say shots were fired in Ybor City early Wednesday morning.

Police say gunfire rang out around 2 a.m. following a fight in front of Tangra Nightclub, located at 1611 E. 7th Ave. in Ybor City.

According to the Tampa Police Department, nobody was hit by the bullets, and those involved were young adults, not teenagers.

Wednesday morning’s shooting came just months after two people were killed and 16 others were injured by gunfire in Ybor City and hours after Tampa leaders discussed a proposed curfew for teens.

7th Avenue was closed while police investigated.