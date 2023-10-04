Man wanted in connection to Wimauma murder stemming from domestic altercation: HCSO

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide in Wimauma stemming from a domestic altercation.

HCSO obtained a warrant for Osmin Castillo, 21, during the investigation into a homicide that occurred on September 23. Deputies responded to the incident on Sanchez Ranch Lane at around 5:30 a.m. to find an adult male with upper body trauma.

During the investigation, detectives discovered that Castillo was also having a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 16, HCSO reported. He is wanted for 2nd degree murder, as well as multiple counts of lewd battery and possession of child pornography.

Authorities described Castillo as a Hispanic man, standing at approximately 5'5" and weighing 130 pounds. His whereabouts are unknown.

"Your information, no matter how small it may seem, could be the missing piece that leads us to this homicide suspect," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Our detectives stand ready to pursue every lead they get in this case."

HCSO asks anyone with information that could help them find Castillo to call 813-247-8200.