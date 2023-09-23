HCSO: One person killed in domestic altercation in Wimauma

article

A homicide in Wimauma is currently under investigation, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Police say they received a call at around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, reporting that one person was dead after a domestic altercation.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found an adult male with upper body trauma in the 3300 block of Sanchez Ranch Lane.

Police say they are trying to locate Osmin Castillo for his involvement in this case.

In a statement released to the media, Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "It is sickening to see a domestic situation tragically escalate into a brutal murder. The poor actions of one person have permanently and irreparably changed the lives of this family. Our hearts go out to the family during this time of unimaginable grief and loss."

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or Castillo's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)247-8200.