Hillsborough County substitute teacher caught on camera trying to instigate fight with student: HCSO
TAMPA, Fla. - A substitute teacher is accused of trying to instigate a fight with a teenage student in Hillsborough County.
What we know:
According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Barnes, 26, a substitute teacher with Kelly Services, got into an argument with a 14-year-old student shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Webb Middle School.
During the argument, deputies say Barnes used racially charged language, tried to instigate a fight, and grabbed the student's cellphone out of his hands.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
According to HCSO, the student left the classroom and reported the altercation to a school resource deputy.
Barnes was charged with battery.
What they're saying:
"What happened today is a betrayal of everything an educator is supposed to represent," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our teachers are supposed to create a safe space for learning and respect, not fear and intimidation. This behavior is completely unacceptable, and this teacher will face the consequences of their actions."
What we don't know:
It is unclear what may have been the motive behind the incident.
