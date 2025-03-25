Hillsborough County substitute teacher caught on camera trying to instigate fight with student: HCSO

The Brief A substitute teacher in Hillsborough County is accused of battering a 14-year-old student. Benjamin Barnes, 26, used racially charged language, tried to instigate a fight, and grabbed the student's cellphone out of his hands. Barnes is a substitute teacher with Kelly Services and is not an employee of Hillsborough County Public Schools.



A substitute teacher is accused of trying to instigate a fight with a teenage student in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Benjamin Barnes, 26, a substitute teacher with Kelly Services, got into an argument with a 14-year-old student shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Webb Middle School.

During the argument, deputies say Barnes used racially charged language, tried to instigate a fight, and grabbed the student's cellphone out of his hands.

According to HCSO, the student left the classroom and reported the altercation to a school resource deputy.

Barnes was charged with battery.

What they're saying:

"What happened today is a betrayal of everything an educator is supposed to represent," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our teachers are supposed to create a safe space for learning and respect, not fear and intimidation. This behavior is completely unacceptable, and this teacher will face the consequences of their actions."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what may have been the motive behind the incident.

