Hillsborough County teacher arrested for child pornography, deputies say

A Hillsborough County school teacher is facing child pornography charges after allegedly uploading images to his email account.

Deputies have arrested Stephen Robb, 69, a fifth-grade teacher at Grace Community Church and School in Valrico, after finding the child porn images while following up on two cyber tips from National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Detectives say Robb also had images of a current student, fully clothed, in his classroom.

"It's sickening to know this man who was entrusted to educate and care for our young children, was exploiting children online at the same time," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "His disgusting behavior will not be tolerated in Hillsborough County. I commend our detectives who work tirelessly to protect and defend the innocent children in our community."

Robb has been charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.

HCSO says the investigation is active and open.

Anyone with additional information on Robb is asked to call HCSO at 813-247-8200.

