Hillsborough deputies investigating possible hit-and-run after man found dead in street

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Wilsky Boulevard and Drycreek Drive in Tampa.

According to HCSO, after receiving a 911 call about a man down in the street, deputies found an unresponsive Black man in his 20s, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies say an autopsy showed that the victim died from blunt force trauma to the upper body. HCSO is investigating it as a possible hit and run.

"Just hours after the Thanksgiving holiday, this man suffered a very tragic death, and right now, there is very little information about what happened to him," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our team of detectives is seeking the public's assistance to help solve this case. I am urging anyone who may have been passing through the area to please contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

