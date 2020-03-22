Hillsborough deputies investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

One person was shot and killed Saturday night and another was injured, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occurred at the 6200 block of 43rd Street North. Deputies said they found shell casings at the scene and two victims left in private vehicles to go to the hospital.

One victim died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa. The other victim went to AdventHealth with non-life-threatening injuries. That victim left the hospital before deputies arrived. Deputies caught up with the victim and took them to St. Joseph’s Hospital.

According to HCSO, the shooting does not appear to be random and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

The shooting is under investigation.

