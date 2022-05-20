Hillsborough County deputies rescue boy from Thonotosassa house fire

article

A child is in a hospital after Hillsborough County first responders saved him from an overnight house fire.

The fire ripped through the home on Joe Ebert Road in Thonotosassa – almost burning it to the ground. After sunrise, the remnants of the home were seen scorched and scattered around the property: burned-out beams, ash, and a barely-standing house that is no longer livable.

Late Thursday night, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received a 911 call stating that not only was there a fire raging, but there was a young boy trapped inside. Several other calls quickly followed.

The family of those living in the home tells FOX 13 there were three people inside when the fire broke out: a 9-year-old boy, his mother, and the mother's boyfriend. Relatives said the boyfriend fell asleep on the couch and woke up to find the flames. He was able to get the mother out, but due to the location of the boy's bedroom and the intensity of the fire, they were unable to reach him.

Deputies arrived at the scene first. Wasting no time, they smashed a window in the front of the house to pull the boy to safety. Firefighters arrived not long after and got to work. Officials said when they arrived, a garage next to the home was completely engulfed, with the home almost completely covered in flames as well.

The young boy was transported to a local pediatric unit and is in serious condition as of Friday morning. Another man was also transported to a trauma unit. Officials said he is stable. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Crews had the fire under control in just over 15 minutes. The two deputies who saved that young boy were evaluated and not transported for any type of injury.