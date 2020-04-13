Hillsborough deputies search for missing 16-year-old girl from Ruskin

article

Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday from her Ruskin home.

The sheriff's office said Angelina Grimaldo was last seen leaving the house around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The teen is 5'5" and weighs 120 pounds, with brown eyes and "aqua" hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.