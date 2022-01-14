Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered 2-year-old boy

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating Tommy Denson, a missing and endangered 2-year-old boy.

Deputies say he is in the custody of his biological mother, Yaneris McFaline, 22, who does not have legal custody.

Denson was last seen on Dec. 31, 2021, at his mother’s home in Tampa. He is approximately 2’5" and weighs 36 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of Denson and McFaline is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

