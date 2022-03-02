Hillsborough deputies searching for missing, endangered siblings

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating siblings Giany Hernandez Capdevila, 13, and Kiana Hernandez Capdevila, 11, who have not been seen since Tuesday night.

According to deputies, the pair left their home in the 8000 block of Briar Grove Circle on foot around 11 p.m.

Neither juvenile has a cell phone, cash or bank card. Kiana is considered endangered due to her age.

Kiana was last seen wearing white and grey shirt with buttons and blue shorts with Converse shoes. She is 4'9" and weighs approximately 70 pounds.



Giany was last seen wearing black shirt and grey sweatpants with Croc shoes. Giany is 5'2" and weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.