Hillsborough deputies to step up traffic patrols at common crash sites

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will soon be conducting what they call High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) details.

According to FDOT, Hillsborough County ranks fourth in Florida for serious and fatal traffic crashes.

Beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, through May 2022, deputies will be focusing on areas throughout the county where traffic crashes are common.

The following locations will be part of the upcoming HVE operation:

Hillsborough Avenue, from Sawyer to Beaumont Center Boulevard

Fletcher Avenue, from Regency Drive to Bruce B Downs Boulevard

US Highway 41, College Avenue to 15th Avenue NW

US Highway 301, Whitt Road to River Walk Court

US Highway 41, from Phillips Lane to Gibsonton Drive

Brandon Road, from Kings Avenue to Valrico Road

Nebraska Avenue, from Fletcher Avenue to E 104th Avenue

US Highway 301, from I-4 to Harney Canal

Orient Road, from I-4 to Hanna Road

Hillsborough Avenue, from Standish Bend Drive to Town and Country Boulevard

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Mott Drive to Sumner Road

Dale Mabry Highway, from Idlewild Avenue W to W Waters Avenue

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Lakewood Pointe Drive to Parsons Avenue

Adamo Drive, from I-75 to Providence Road

Hillsborough Avenue, from Pinellas County Line to Memorial Highway

Bruce B Downs Boulevard, from University Square Drive to E 131st Avenue

S 50th Street, from Madison Avenue to 16th Avenue S

Nebraska Avenue, from 118th Avenue E to E 131st Avenue

Dale Mabry Highway, from Fletcher Avenue to Ehrlich Road