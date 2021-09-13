Hillsborough deputies to step up traffic patrols at common crash sites
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office will soon be conducting what they call High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) details.
According to FDOT, Hillsborough County ranks fourth in Florida for serious and fatal traffic crashes.
Beginning Monday, September 13, 2021, through May 2022, deputies will be focusing on areas throughout the county where traffic crashes are common.
The following locations will be part of the upcoming HVE operation:
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Sawyer to Beaumont Center Boulevard
- Fletcher Avenue, from Regency Drive to Bruce B Downs Boulevard
- US Highway 41, College Avenue to 15th Avenue NW
- US Highway 301, Whitt Road to River Walk Court
- US Highway 41, from Phillips Lane to Gibsonton Drive
- Brandon Road, from Kings Avenue to Valrico Road
- Nebraska Avenue, from Fletcher Avenue to E 104th Avenue
- US Highway 301, from I-4 to Harney Canal
- Orient Road, from I-4 to Hanna Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Standish Bend Drive to Town and Country Boulevard
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Mott Drive to Sumner Road
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Idlewild Avenue W to W Waters Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Lakewood Pointe Drive to Parsons Avenue
- Adamo Drive, from I-75 to Providence Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Pinellas County Line to Memorial Highway
- Bruce B Downs Boulevard, from University Square Drive to E 131st Avenue
- S 50th Street, from Madison Avenue to 16th Avenue S
- Nebraska Avenue, from 118th Avenue E to E 131st Avenue
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Fletcher Avenue to Ehrlich Road
Advertisement