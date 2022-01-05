Hillsborough deputies: Truck driver repairing vehicle fatally shoots robbery suspect

Hillsborough County detectives say they believe a truck driver was defending himself when he fatally shot a man who tried to rob him.

Around 11 p.m. Tuesday, the driver was trying to repair his disabled vehicle near U.S. Highway 92 and County Road 579. That's when a man approached him and demanded he hand over his valuables.

Deputies said the driver did and handed over several items. The man left but then returned demanding his cell phone.

Deputies said the driver "was in fear for his life" and armed himself before shooting the man, who died at the scene.

As of Wednesday, deputies said they believe it is a case of self-defense.