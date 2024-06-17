Hillsborough deputy injured in gunfight with ‘monster’ teen accused of killing parents released from hospital

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A deputy with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office who was injured in a weekend gunfight with a now-deceased teen who deputies say shot and killed his parents has been released from the hospital.

According to HCSO, Deputy Shane McGough was injured when he was shot in the leg by Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr., 19, who killed his parents and was pronounced dead following an overnight standoff.

Deputy McGough was sent to a home on the 14000 block of Wren Place shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday after investigators say Rebecca Ann Themelis, 48, called 911 saying that her husband had been shot.

While she was on the phone with 911, authorities say more shots were fired.

When deputies arrived, Rebecca Themelis was outside the home with her son, Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr.

Deputy Shane McGough can be heard on bodycam footage pleading for Rebecca Themelis to get away from her son.

McGough also can be heard saying, "Listen, keep your hands up, sir… Stop reaching in your waistband."

The sheriff’s office said that Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr. proceeded to shoot his mother in the back of the head and opened fire on the deputies, striking McGough.

"The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his mother and father," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "Our deputies responded to a chaotic scene and immediately put themselves in harm's way to protect our community. Without our deputy's quick and skillful response, an entire neighborhood would have been in danger."

He can be heard on bodycam video saying he had been hit and needed a tourniquet.

Deputy Shane McGough was injured in a deadly gunfight over the weekend.

Body cam video shows the moment deputies pulled McGough from the line of fire.

Officials say five deputies returned fire and struck the teenager, who crawled back inside the home and barricaded himself inside.

HCSO's SWAT team, explosive ordnance disposal team, and crisis negotiation team were called to help.

When the SWAT team entered the home, they said they found the suspect dead from his injuries.

"We need to find out what happened and how this mentally ill subject had access to any type of firearms," stated Chronister.

In March, Chronister said deputies got a risk protection order against the teen and took all of his guns after he was deemed mentally unfit.

He added that Christos Alexander Themelis, Jr. had been violent with his parents in the past and deputies have been called to the home at least 10 times since 2021.

McGough underwent surgery on Sunday morning to remove the bullet and put a metal rod in it and is expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies lined the outside of the hospital and clapped as McGough was wheeled to a car waiting to take him home on Monday.

Deputy Shane McGough left the hospital on Monday. Image is courtesy of HCSO.

"Today is a day of relief and gratitude as we send Deputy Shane McGough back home. His courage and resilience in the face of such a tragic event exemplify the dedication and bravery of all our deputies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We will continue to support him and his family as he heals and moves forward."

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Deputy Shane McGough is in good spirits and will continue recovering at home.

