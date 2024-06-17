Wanted Lakeland man caught after his phone rang while he was hiding in ceiling, deputies say

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says they arrested a wanted man after removing him from a ceiling on Saturday afternoon.

According to officials, a disturbance was reported in the area of US 98 North and Duff Road in Lakeland but when deputies arrived, the man accused of causing the disturbance had already left.

The sheriff's office says the man was identified as 38-year-old Joshua Garrett.

According to authorities, deputies went looking for him after learning that he was wanted for violation of probation (burglary, false info to pawnbroker, and trafficking in stolen property).

PCSO says deputies went to a business nearby where Garrett worked. They were able to confirm that Garrett went inside and was never seen leaving.

After quickly searching the building, deputies suspected that he was hiding in the ceiling.

According to officials, a few ceiling tiles were disturbed, and they could hear Garrett's phone ringing. Deputies say they also spotted a hand sticking out from under the insulation.

The sheriff's office says Garrett was booked in to the Polk County Jail on his warrant and additionally charged with resisting and felony criminal mischief (for causing about $1,000 worth of damage to his employer's ceiling).

