Hillsborough deputy, Leto High staffers honored for saving teen’s life after collapse on track

A deputy and two Leto High School staffers, who saved a teenager’s life by performing CPR and using an AED, were honored Wednesday.

Ansel Laureano, 17, collapsed on the track at Leto High School during practice in February.

"I didn't think it was going to happen to me, because I'm pretty athletic," Laureano told FOX 13 during an interview in March. "And I did cross-country and soccer before track season, so for it to happen to me was like, I did not expect that at all."

Leto High School girls track coach Lauren Palek, Leto High School assistant principal for curriculum Scott Hazlett, and Hillsborough County deputy Deena Biland were recognized for saving Laureano’s life at the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office quarterly awards ceremony on Wednesday.

"I feel like I was just doing my job, and I was in the right place at the right time," Hazlett said.

"Ansel is graduating and that is, I think, the biggest award," Palek added. "Just so happy that he’s okay and going to have a wonderful life ahead of him."

After one of their first training exercises on that day in February, Laureano suddenly collapsed when he reached the finish line. Palek, the only coach on the field at the time, called 911 and started performing CPR on Laureano.

"Once I started the compressions, I sort of was just focused on the task at hand," Palek said.

Meanwhile, Hazlett grabbed the AED and rushed to the track.

"Getting the AED on him and watching it shock him: That’s what sticks in my head," Hazlett said.

Minutes later, Biland arrived at the track. Her body camera video shows the three of them working to save Laureano’s life.

"These calls stick with you, and I’ll absolutely remember it my entire career," Biland said during a February interview.

Earlier this year, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 865 Youth Athletic Activities into law, which requires all athletic coaches in public schools to hold and maintain CPR and AED training. Additionally, the new law requires an AED to be present at all sports events, including practices and workouts. The law goes into effect July 1.

According to the American Heart Association, Palek and Hazlett were two of several advocates who flew to Washington, D.C. last month to ask federal lawmakers to pass meaningful legislation about CPR and AEDs.

"CPR training is important. Having a response plan is important. AEDs on school campuses are important because it saves lives," Palek said at Wednesday’s awards ceremony. "And that’s why we’re here. That’s why we’re celebrating."

