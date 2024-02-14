VIDEO: Hillsborough deputy saves high school student with CPR after collapse

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shared two moments where deputies used Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to save lives, including that of a high school track athlete who collapsed earlier this month.

On February 5, Deputy Biland responded to a distress call at Leto High School where a student had collapsed during track practice.

When she arrived, the student was already hooked up to an AED and had received an initial shock, according to HCSO. She began CPR until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived and administered a second shock from their AED.

The student regained a pulse and was taken to St. Joseph's Main Hospital.

Later this month, on Sunday, an older man suffered a medical emergency at his Tampa home.

Deputy Szilagyi was dispatched to the call and swiftly implemented life-saving procedures. He deployed his AED and performed CPR for several minutes until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue arrived to take over.

"These incidents show the vital importance of AED accessibility and the dedication of our deputies to serve as first responders in medical emergencies," said Sheriff Chad Chronister, "Each life-saving measure performed, each individual saved, reaffirms our commitment to the safety and well-being of our community."