Hillsborough deputy's vehicle flips during crash while responding to call: HCSO

A Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle flipped after a crash on US 301 at Palm River Road Friday afternoon, deputies said.

A Hillsborough deputy and a recruit were heading northbound on US 301 to assist with a separate call, the sheriff's office said. That's when they pulled up to a red light on Palm River Road.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Officials said the deputy looked both ways before deciding it was safe to proceed at the traffic light. While trying to make the turn at the traffic light, a gray Honda struck the HCSO patrol vehicle.

The impact from the crash caused the deputy's SUV to flip on to its roof, authorities said.

The sheriff's office said no one involved in the crash was injured.