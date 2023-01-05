Hillsborough detention deputy arrested after bringing pot brownies into jail for inmates, sheriff says

A Hillsborough County detention deputy who was sworn into his role over a year ago was caught bringing "cannabis-laced brownies" into the detention facility, according to the sheriff.

Thursday, Sheriff Chad Chronister held a press conference to announce the arrest of 25-year-old Terry Bradford Jr. He explained that on Monday, detectives learned from a source that one of their own deputies was bringing pot brownies and was being compensated by inmates.

On Wednesday night, Bradford reported to work at the Faulkenburg Jail with over a pound of the drug-laced dessert, the sheriff stated.

"He pledged to uphold all that is good and just. His greed got the best of him," Sheriff Chronister said. "Think about the danger this creates. It can lead to gambling. It can lead to violence."

READ: Violent crime fell in Tampa in 2022, police say

Chronister said investigators are still trying to determine which inmates were involved, how expansive the scheme was, and if any other employees were involved. They believe he brought in the brownies at least twice.

So far, Chronister said Bradford was using CashApp to receive the funds, which totaled to a "few thousand dollars."

The sheriff went on to say that there are strict regulations when entering the jail property, but since some employees, such as detention deputies, work 12-hour shifts, they are allowed to bring their own food. But, because of a tip, they learned that Bradford took advantage of the protocol, the sheriff said.

Bradford faces changes of introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.

The sheriff said Bradford previously worked at the Florida Department of Corrections in Zephyrhills.

"Do I think this is his first rodeo?" Chronister said. "No. I don't,"