Violent crime fell in Tampa in 2022, police say

Tampa police and the US attorney’s office are highlighting efforts to stop violent crime.

The agencies held a press conference Wednesday morning to say they charged 91 for federal crimes in 2022.

Officials highlighted their prosecution of a Robles Park gang, which was responsible for a 2020 shooting outside the Truth Lounge which led to eight injuries. Three of the four people involved have pleaded guilty.

They also highlighted the 21-year sentence for Javeon Jacobs, who committed three carjackings and one kidnapping.

TPD says non-fatal shootings are down seventeen percent and crimes involving a firearm are down five percent.

Along with those 91 defendants now in federal prison, they also say that 74 guns have been taken off the street.

Tampa has still seen its share of devastating shootings, including of teenagers like Nilexia Alexander and Savannah Mathis.

Why do so many young people still pick up guns?

Tampa Police Department Capt. Travis Maus interviews them before sending them to a judge.

"They have no positive role models in their life," he said. "They struggle with education. They struggle with home life. They have a lot of issues that turn them to that life of crime. That is the common thread with what we have seen"

They also highlighted a $1.5 million federal grant that they say supports the effort to coordinate between agencies and target high-crime areas.

