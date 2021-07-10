Hillsborough firefighters rescue kitten trapped in pickup truck
TAMPA, Fla. - A 2-month-old kitten is safe after being rescued by Hillsborough County firefighters Saturday morning.
Firefighters say a man with a pickup truck flagged them down in a parking lot and told them he heard a kitten crying after driving about a mile.
The kitten was lodged between the truck and the gas tank.
Firefighter Elaine Owens crawled under the truck and safely removed the kitten without any injuries.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
