Hillsborough High student arrested after bringing gun to school, Tampa police say

Officers arrested a student at Hillsborough High School for bringing a gun on campus, Tampa police said Tuesday.

According to investigators, a student notified a school resource officer that a classmate had a firearm on campus around 2:30 p.m.

The officer immediately located the 17-year-old student in the school's gymnasium and escorted him to the office.

Police said the student admitted to having a firearm, which was found in his backpack.

Officers arrested the teen and charged him with possession of a firearm on school property and minor in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said the student never threatened anyone, nor made any threats with the gun.

However, Hillsborough County Public Schools told FOX 13 the student will not be returning to the school.