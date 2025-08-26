Hillsborough lawmaker pushes to dissolve HART, launch city-only transit

The Brief State Rep. Michael Owen is drafting a bill to dissolve Hillsborough Area Regional Transit (HART). The plan would create the Tampa Transit Authority, serving only Tampa city limits. Some officials said the move could cut off service for thousands outside the city.



Hillsborough County's main bus system could be facing major changes. State Rep. Michael Owen says he is working on legislation to dismantle HART and replace it with a Tampa-only transit agency.

The proposed Tampa Transit Authority would operate within city limits and could potentially be funded by a city sales tax, instead of higher property taxes for the entire county.

The other side:

Not everyone supports the idea. HART board chairman and Tampa City Councilman Luis Viera said the plan could leave more than a million residents outside Tampa without reliable transit options, including seniors and people with disabilities who rely on paratransit services to get to work and the grocery store.

"You don't take away mass transit funding for the rest of the county," Viera said.

What they're saying:

Owen argues the majority of HART's riders live in Tampa, so city taxpayers should shoulder the cost. He also criticized HART's recent move to explore raising property taxes.

Hillsborough Commissioner Josh Wostal agrees, saying county residents shouldn’t pay for services they don’t use.

"We can't keep saving the few to hurt the many," he said.

By the numbers:

12.6 million riders used HART services last year.

Hillsborough County population: about 1.6 million.

Tampa population: roughly 400,000.

What's next:

Owen expects to have the bill ready by October. If passed, the transition could take two to four years and give Tampa voters a chance to approve funding for new transit projects like light rail.

For now, HART said it has not seen any formal proposal and is focused on serving the entire county. The City of Tampa also has no comment until a bill is officially proposed.