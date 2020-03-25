Hillsborough moves forward with 'safer-at-home' order and curfew, finalizing details Thursday

Hillsborough County’s Emergency Policy Group voted unanimously to move forward with a "safer-at-home" order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and will meet on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to finalize details.

Under the proposed order, residents would be permitted to venture out for necessities such as groceries and prescriptions. Recreational activities such as running, walking, bike riding, boating, fishing etc. are also permitted as long as people maintain a social distance of six feet.

Business owners are encouraged to have their employees work from home if possible. If it is not possible to have employees work from home, businesses would have to have everyone inside their company maintain a distance of six feet. If it is necessary to be within six feet of each other and customers, the business must temporarily close.

The order also includes a curfew between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Monday through Friday and a 24-hour curfew on the weekend that would take effect at 10 p.m. on Friday night and go through 5 a.m. Monday morning.

The county said enforcement will be done through education and encouragement.

If approved, the safer-at-home order would go into effect at 10 p.m. on Friday night.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

