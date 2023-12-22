Man arrested after stealing car from Pasco County dealership, using sliding cover to conceal plate

article

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he stole a car from a dealership in Pasco County and discovered he had been hiding the license plate with a sliding cover.

According to HCSO, members of their Auto Theft Task Force conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Charger on December 11 at the intersection of East Busch Boulevard and North Larkhall Place for multiple traffic infractions.

Through investigation, detectives discovered that the VIN number was altered, and the vehicle had been stolen from a car dealership in Pasco County in June.

They also found a hidden switch that operated a black cover sliding up and down to conceal the license plate.

"This individual thought he was going to get away with this crime by hiding the tag of the car he stole. But let me tell you, our detectives are top-notch. They're not just good; they're exceptional at what they do," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is a clear message to criminals: you can't outsmart us. Our commitment to keeping our community safe is firm, and those who think they can commit a crime, steal from hardworking people and businesses, will face the consequences."

Marcum Sapp, 27, was arrested and charged with one count of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and one count of Possession of a Vehicle with Altered VIN.