Hillsborough residents can get up to speed on I-75 interchange improvements

The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting in-person and open house meetings on Tuesday so motorists can learn more and ask questions about the Big Bend Corridor Improvement Project.

The $87.1 million project includes a new entrance and exit ramps at Interstate 75 and Big Bend Road, along with road widening, bridgework, and traffic signal improvements.

"One of the big movements that I think the public is very excited about is the westbound to the northbound movement is going to be improved, and that can back up all the way to U.S. 301 right now," said Kris Carson, a spokesperson for FDOT. "We have a lot of sidewalk improvements, there are schools in the area, the YMCA, the hospital out there, so we have a lot of sidewalk connections we’re making, even going underneath ramps."

The virtual meetings begin at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. People can ask questions through the online chat function.

The in-person open house goes from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the South Bay Church in Riverview, at 13498 South U.S. 301.

"People are very excited about this, they’re ready for the improvements to be done, like, now, so we just have to remind motorists to have patience," Carson explained. "It’ll take a couple of years, but for the safety of workers out there, please slow down, there will be lots of changes in the area as this road is under construction."

For more information about the meetings and the project, visit FDOT's website here.