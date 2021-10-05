Hillsborough school board to decide whether to extend mask mandate

Nearly a month after board members voted to extend its mandatory mask policy, the Hillsborough County School Board will meet Tuesday to decide next steps on the mandate.

The meeting, which will begin at 4 p.m., will discuss the policy, which includes a medical opt-out with a doctor’s note, and whether it should be extended for students and employees in Hillsborough’s public schools.

It comes two days before the state is set to meet and look at whether 11 Florida school districts – Hillsborough included – violated their rules. Back on Sept. 22, the state health department revised their rule on medical opt-outs, targeting districts for requiring medical documentation.

Hillsborough was one of several districts that received a letter from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, citing the revised rule.

"The provision now provides that "… the school must allow for a parent or legal guardian of the student to opt the student out of wearing a face covering or mask at the parent or legal guardian’s sole discretion." The new rule was put in place not long after Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed a new state Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo.

The district responded with a letter of their own, stating their mandate was within their constitutional authority.

"The Florida Constitution in Article IX, Section 4 provides that the responsibility and authority to ‘operate, control and supervise all free public schools within the school district is within the power of the locally elected school board," the letter writes.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 Dashboard, the last time the Hillsborough school board met on September 9, the district reported 233 COVID-19 cases for students.

Just yesterday, the district reported 55.

The board will meet today, but over the last week in a half, they’ve refused to reverse their stances. However other districts, like Sarasota County, decided to revert to a mask-optional policy for students.

The state has said it will enforce this new rule by withholding district money. But The U.S. Department of Education has stepped in and funneled money to counties where this has happened.

