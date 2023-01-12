Hillsborough school board to weigh sex-ed curriculum after petitions from conservative, church-based groups

The Hillsborough County School Board is preparing Thursday to discuss a recommendation from a hearing officer regarding petitions against the sex education curriculum for grades 7, 8, and 9 approved by the district last September.

The recommendation came on November 30 from hearing master Claudia Isom, a former circuit judge with a court background in family law and guardianship. Isom recommended that the board overrule all objections to the materials, most of which came from conservative and church-based groups. She was selected to be an impartial hearing officer.

A vote is expected Thursday afternoon. According to the board's documents, their decision is final and not subject to further petition or review.

Some petitioners called the materials pornographic, claiming they were not age-appropriate and would confuse students. Many complaints focus on materials regarding sexuality, gender identity, and sexual activity.

READ: Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law

Isom listened for hours to more than 40 speakers during a Nov. 17 hearing on the matter following thousands of petitions against the curriculum. She looked at the evidence and listened to arguments from all sides, ultimately finding that the school board did follow state laws both when developing and approving the curriculum.

Additionally, Isom found that Hillsborough County schools did follow state laws by providing an open, public hearing to receive objections.

READ: Judge Isom's recommendation here

In her review of the evidence presented, Isom in part wrote the following:

The School Board has a statutory duty to provide education in a variety of areas which includes education of reproductive health or any disease related to human reproduction, including HIV/AIDS, its symptoms, development, and treatment. Such materials must be annually approved by a district school board in an open, noticed public meeting.

The November hearing – and Isom's recommendation two weeks later in favor of the school board – came after the district received thousands of petitions against the materials.

RELATED: Hillsborough County parents voice concerns over school boundary changes during first community meeting

The board will next decide whether to follow the recommendation and overrule the objections of petitioners, thus keeping the curriculum intact, or to go against the recommendation and make changes to the learning materials. Parents are provided with the choice to opt their kids out of sex education lessons if they have concerns over the instruction.

The groups against the sex-ed curriculum say they plan to show up in numbers at Thursday's hearing in hopes of sending a message to the school board that they reject the learning materials as well as the hearing officer's recommendation.

The hearing starts at 1 p.m.