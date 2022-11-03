Hillsborough school district invites families to ZooTampa to explore magnet school options

Hillsborough County parents and students have a unique chance to get some face time with exotic animals at ZooTampa, all while exploring the school district's magnet schools and career and technical education opportunities.

The annual HCPS Magnet Schools and Career and Technical Education Expo comes to ZooTampa on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. According to organizers, families will find 45 magnet schools and 'choice attractor programs' throughout the zoo, "waiting to talk to you about the exciting adventures they have for your students."

In a program outlining the event, parents and students are encouraged to ask questions, schedule tours, and get information about the programs. Families are invited to explore the zoo freely from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Then at 5 p.m., organizers will host an hour-long 'magic magnet hour' in the zoo's Saunders Pavilion and Savanna Oasis with light appetizers and lemonade.

"Of course, make sure you talk to as many schools as you can and apply to one for the 2023-24 school year," organizers said.

A magnet school, as defined by HCPS, is "a public elementary, middle, or high school whose curricula are theme-based and technology-rich. Magnet school teachers are specially trained not only in theme integration but also in innovative and rigorous academic instructional methods. Magnet schools offer students opportunities to discover, explore, and refine their talents and interests while focusing on excellence in academics."

HCPS says its magnet schools support the district’s mission to provide all students with the knowledge and skills necessary to reach their highest potential. Application for the district's magnet schools is now open through Dec. 16.

Acceptance results will be available for families in late January 2023. You can find information about Thursday's event here.