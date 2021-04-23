Hillsborough school leaders to discuss budget deficit after education commissioner threatens takeover

Florida’s education commissioner said a takeover could happen if the Hillsborough County School Board and superintendent can’t solve its massive budget deficit. The ultimatum will take center stage during an emergency board meeting Friday morning.

The original proposal over the meeting was to discuss leadership concerns over Superintendent Addison Davis and his handling of the budget crisis. Now, the focus will be on the new 20-day timeline Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran has given the school district.

In a letter to the school board, Corcoran said the district has had since December to fix their deficit, which exceeds $100 million. However, he said they now have 20 days to come up with a permanent solution for the ongoing issue.

The shortfall wasn’t created under Davis, but he was tasked with solving the problem. However, recently-announced staff cuts have been unpopular and Lynn Gray, the school board chair, said there are concerns with the way he’s handled the process.

"The cuts, in many ways, in many layers, had to be done," Gray previously said. "The board members understand that and, yes, the principals understand it. But the disconnect seems to be the way it's managed."

In a statement, Superintendent Davis said, in part:

"My leadership team has identified and implemented strategies that have helped to mitigate this crisis through staffing allocation cuts and other measures. We have done everything to minimize the impact on individuals, but I know that they have affected our teachers, students, families, and school-based administrators. All of this has been necessary to avoid a state takeover."

Corcoran also told the school board they must work with Davis on solving their budget problems. Should they try to remove him, the education commissioner said the state will step in and take over.

Wednesday, Congresswoman Kathy Castor put the budget blame on the state. She says Florida is near the bottom in the U.S. for per-pupil funding, and says the state is withholding two of the three rounds of federal COVID relief funds from districts.

In Hillsborough, that's more than $700 million she believes could help stabilize this district.

"They are slow-walking to the extent that I had to write a letter to the governor to say, 'Release our funds,'" she said. "We need them in Hillsborough County."

But in his letter, Commissioner Corcoran says that money can't be used to balance a budget. He says that would be a temporary fix.

