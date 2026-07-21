Hillsborough Schools discusses plan to reduce classroom screen time

The Brief Hillsborough County School Board members will meet again Tuesday to discuss a new policy aimed at reducing classroom screen time. The changes will be most significant in kindergarten through second grade, where screens will be kept to a minimum. Older students will continue using devices, but district leaders say technology should be used purposefully and in moderation.



Hillsborough County School Board members are expected to meet again Tuesday to discuss the district’s new screen time guidance aimed at creating a better balance between technology use and unplugged time spent working and interacting in the classroom.

Hillsborough school screen time limits

The backstory:

One-to-one devices became a regular part of classroom instruction during the pandemic, but district leaders now say it is time to shift back to more traditional learning methods.

The new approach will place a greater emphasis on reading printed books, writing on paper, participating in group discussions and completing hands-on activities.

"This year we're hoping to reclaim some of that instructional learning time that was spent on digital learning platforms and instead replace that with more meaningful and authentic learning experiences," Sarah Garcia, Hillsborough County Public Schools’ executive director of elementary education, said.

Garcia said the district wants students to have more opportunities for peer collaboration, oral language development and multisensory activities that connect directly to classroom instruction.

How the policy will work

Dig deeper:

The most significant reduction in screen time will apply to students in kindergarten through second grade.

District leaders describe those years as a critical period for brain development, communication skills and vocabulary growth.

Garcia said older students will still use technology when it serves a specific instructional purpose, including progress monitoring, certain assessments and activities that expand on lessons.

"We want to see students using technology purposely and intentionally to extend their learning beyond the core curriculum, while also significantly reducing screen time in kindergarten through second grade," Garcia said. "That's that critical window for a lot of brain and oral language development that we want to focus on."

Why the district is making the change

Why you should care:

District leaders say the policy is informed by emerging research into the effects of excessive screen use on children.

"We are seeing lower achievement scores on comprehension-based tests when students are spending more than two hours a day on screen time," Garcia said. "We also see weaker vocabularies and shorter attention spans."

Garcia said the district hopes to counter those concerns by giving students richer and more interactive classroom experiences.

Garcia also noted that many children already spend significant amounts of time using phones, tablets, televisions and other devices outside of school.

"We know that students are on screens at home often a lot, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends less than two hours a day," Garcia said. "We want to limit that screen time in schools as much as possible."

School board policy discussions

What's next:

The district has already sent emails to parents explaining the changes planned for the upcoming school year.

School board members are expected to continue discussing the policy Tuesday as the district prepares teachers and families for the shift away from device-heavy instruction.