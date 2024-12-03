Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister withdraws from President-elect Trump's DEA nomination

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said he's withdrawing from consideration after President-elect Donald Trump nominated him to head the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Chronister made the announcement on social media Tuesday afternoon, nearly a week after the Trump nominated him to become the administrator.

"To be nominated by President-Elect Donald J. Trump to serve as Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration is the honor of a lifetime," Chronister said. "Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I’ve concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration."

In the statement, he wrote that there is still work for him to do as the sheriff in Hillsborough County. He said he is committed to the role and continuing to work on initiatives he's started on the local level.

"I sincerely appreciate the nomination, outpouring of support by the American people, and look forward to continuing my service as Sheriff of Hillsborough County," Chronister said.

The nomination drew a lot of praise from state leaders, including those in law enforcement. Former Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan, who worked alongside the Hillsborough sheriff for three decades, was one of them.

"He worked as a detective with other DEA agents years ago, and he also, as Sheriff, worked with the heads of DEA locally," Dugan said.

Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years.

