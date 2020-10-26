'Cycle we must break': New Hillsborough sheriff's office unit focuses on mental health issues

article

Within the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, a newly-formed unit was created to offer a helping hand to those who may have came in contact with the agency due to mental health issues or homelessness.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said the unit will be comprised of five deputies trained in behavioral health, five homeless-outreach deputies and three behavioral health case managers, who are either a licensed mental health counselor or licensed clinical social worker.

From January 2018 to the beginning of October 2020, there have been more than 10,000 Baker Acts in Hillsborough County. More than 1,200 individuals were Baker Acted more than once -- some more than 10 times, the sheriff said.

"This is a cycle we must break," Sheriff Chronister said during a press conference. "We will solve this problem, one person at a time. Mental health issues don’t discriminate. They affect people of all walks of life."

The sheriff's office says unit members will be focused on connecting individuals with services they may need to avoid any sort of crisis situation and "with the hope of keeping them out of the criminal justice system."