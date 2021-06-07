Barricaded man inside Riverview apartment prompts SWAT situation

article

Hillsborough County deputies said a SWAT team responded to a Riverview apartment complex after a man barricaded himself inside one of the units this morning.

The situation is unfolding in the 6000 block of Cypressdale Drive. Deputies arrived around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of the barricaded individual, who has not been identified.

It's unclear whether the man is armed.

No other information was provided.

Advertisement

Check back for details. This story is developing.

