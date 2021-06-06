Man in custody after shooting at deputies doing welfare check on child

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducting a welfare check on a child were met with gunfire Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the 15000 block of Countrybrook Street in Greater Northdale. Deputies say they heard gunshots when they arrived at the home. A deputy's agency-issued vehicle was shot, but no deputies were injured and they did not return fire, according to HCSO.

"When we came out, I was ‘Oh my god,'" neighbor Rose Zeiner said.

Witnesses described hearing at least three gunshots.

"It’s extremely unusual I’ve lived here since '01 and we very seldom have any kind of call, we’ve never had this many cop cars with lights on, in the 20 years that I’ve lived here," neighbor Jack Walker said.

Deputies on scene requested SWAT, but the call was canceled after deputies made contact with the suspect and child. The Bomb Disposal Team (BDT) was also activated after the suspect alluded to possible suspicious devices inside the home. BDT cleared the home and no suspicious devices were located inside the residence, according to HCSO.

Neighbors tell FOX 13 the couple who lives at the home have two young children including a newborn and just moved to the area about six months ago. A neighbor we spoke with, who didn’t want to go on camera, says just a few days ago she could hear yelling coming from the home.

"I want to hear what really happened but just the fact that there are so many cop cars with lights on is very alarming and very unusual," Walker said.

The suspect was taken into custody.

The child was not injured.

HCSO is investigating the incident.

Advertisement

UPDATES: Get news alerts and updates in the free FOX 13 News app

