Hillsborough teen acquitted by jury in 2021 deadly stabbing of his mother's boyfriend

A 16-year-old boy accused of killing his mother's boyfriend two years ago in Gibsonton was acquitted Thursday.

The jury found Hunter Eargood not guilty of second-degree murder. Back in 2021, he was accused of stabbing Christopher Hambrook.

It occurred during a fight at a home on Honeywell Road, where Eargood lived with his grandparents.

The crime scene on Honeywell Road following the stabbing.

The defense said Eargood's mother, who lost custody of him years ago, snuck Hambrook into the home, so the two could do meth together. At some point that night, a fight broke out in the bathroom and Hambrook came out with a stab wound.

He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital where he later passed away.

Hunter's booking image from 2021.

During the trial, the defense noted that no one actually saw Eargood stab Hambrook, and he was ultimately acquitted based on a lack of evidence.